Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

