Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after buying an additional 1,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,013,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,909,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 284,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PJUN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. 16,147 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $450.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

