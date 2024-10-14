Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 240.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS KOCT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. 283,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

