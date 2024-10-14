Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 2.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 543,787 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.