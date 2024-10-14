EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $454.62 and last traded at $452.41, with a volume of 12090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 256.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

