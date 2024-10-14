Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

