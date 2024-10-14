Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,756 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,719. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

