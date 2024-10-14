Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.6% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $927.24. 305,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $910.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $881.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.