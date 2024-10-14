Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLOV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,400 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

