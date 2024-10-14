Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $281.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.42 and its 200-day moving average is $270.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

