Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 969,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

