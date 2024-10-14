Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Engie Brasil Energia S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

