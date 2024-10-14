Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.77. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

