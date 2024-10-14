Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.77. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
