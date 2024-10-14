Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 14,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

