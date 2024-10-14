EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.48. 197,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

