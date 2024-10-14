Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. 1,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,616. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

