Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $187,089,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $145,308,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $871.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $846.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

