Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.87 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $52.87 million and $207,707.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,778.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00541598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00235651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00074523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,935,926 coins and its circulating supply is 77,936,199 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

