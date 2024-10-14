ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 66,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 64,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital upgraded ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWH

ESS Tech Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 982.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ESS Tech

In related news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.