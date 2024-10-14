Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.