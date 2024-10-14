Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $276,446,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,971,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $123.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.