Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $126,000 in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of United-Guardian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

