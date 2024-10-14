Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 64,165 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,165 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of DLH worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 160.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

