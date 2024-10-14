Evercore ISI Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,040.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $995.00 to $1,040.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $995.51 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $996.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $899.39 and its 200 day moving average is $831.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.