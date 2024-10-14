Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $642.22.

SNPS stock opened at $539.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

