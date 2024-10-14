Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 28,294 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Shares of AVGO opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $844.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

