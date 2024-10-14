Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

REGN opened at $1,015.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,039.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

