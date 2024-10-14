Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.