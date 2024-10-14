Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 55,380 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.