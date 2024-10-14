Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

