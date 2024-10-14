Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

