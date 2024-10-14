ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

ExlService Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $493,867.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,943.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,726. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

