Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 800,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.57. 17,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,763. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

