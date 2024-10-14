Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 9,047 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.55. 69,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,924. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

