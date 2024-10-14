Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $4,260,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Shares of COST traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $887.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

