Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $25.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

