Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 640,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

