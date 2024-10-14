Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.34% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $51.85. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,142. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $52.02.
HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Profile
