Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 4,752 Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NANR traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,437. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $575.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

