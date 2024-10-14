Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,538.0 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fielmann Group has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

