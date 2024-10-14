Financial Contrast: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $228.85 million 1.78 $39.96 million $1.08 13.78 OP Bancorp $79.77 million 2.43 $23.92 million $1.40 9.28

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and OP Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 14.27% 9.51% 0.74% OP Bancorp 14.52% 10.92% 0.95%

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

