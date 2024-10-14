First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

