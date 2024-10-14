First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $13.19 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,853.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 272.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

