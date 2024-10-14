First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,901. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

