First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 176,714 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $79.62. 30,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,665. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.