Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.50. 218,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $191.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

