Flare (FLR) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Flare has a total market cap of $771.81 million and $9.08 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,619,130,946 coins and its circulating supply is 50,291,744,807 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,612,438,463.92928 with 50,274,279,518.43127 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469632 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,975,198.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

