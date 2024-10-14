Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $255.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $649,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

