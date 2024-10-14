Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Trimmed by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 2.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

