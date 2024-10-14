Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.9 days.
Forvia Stock Performance
Shares of Forvia stock remained flat at $10.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Forvia has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.
Forvia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.