Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.9 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of Forvia stock remained flat at $10.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Forvia has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

